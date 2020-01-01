Three adults arrested on child neglect charges in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three adults are facing child neglect charges following a domestic incident in which police saw detrimental living conditions of a home occupied by four children.

Arrest reports stated police were initially called to the residence on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 for a domestic dispute between two adult siblings.

Siblings Caitlyn Astrofsky, 23, Corey Astrofsky, 30, and their grandmother, Diane Roberts, 68, are each facing four counts of child neglect charges stemming from the domestic dispute.

Police saying the domestic dispute was over one of the children soiling herself and Corey Astrofsky wanting to make the child wear a plastic bag instead of regular pants. The adult siblings were found outside arguing when police arrived and de-escalated the situation.

As police were readying to escort Corey Astrofsky from the property, they noticed “an odor of feces” coming from the siblings, and then the smell of urine and feces coming from the house.

When one of the officers went to his vehicle to get his camera, police noticed the two siblings went inside the house and began cleaning.

Police were given access inside the home, where they found extremely dirty conditions including non-functional bathrooms, animal urine, feces and various clutter throughout the house and on furniture/fixtures/sinks – leading police to determine the conditions to be detrimental to the health and welfare of the occupants.

The four children present inside the house at the time were put in the care of Department of Child Services (DCS) before being released to other family members while the three adults were placed under arrest.

Astrofsky, Astrofsky and Roberts were transported to the Sevier County Jail without incident.

