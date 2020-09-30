Three arrested in Jacksboro drug bust

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A narcotics search warrant executed at a home in Campbell County on Monday ended with three people in handcuffs.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office shared these pictures from Sawmill Circle in Jacksboro.

Kathleen Taggart, Kameron Taggart and Kurt Albertelli are all being held in the Campbell County jail.

They’re due in court on the 15th.

Charges are pending against the homeowner, Joanne Lascola, for the sale of schedule II controlled substances during previous undercover drug buys.