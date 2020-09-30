JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A narcotics search warrant executed at a home in Campbell County on Monday ended with three people in handcuffs.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office shared these pictures from Sawmill Circle in Jacksboro.
Kathleen Taggart, Kameron Taggart and Kurt Albertelli are all being held in the Campbell County jail.
They’re due in court on the 15th.
Charges are pending against the homeowner, Joanne Lascola, for the sale of schedule II controlled substances during previous undercover drug buys.
- Three arrested in Jacksboro drug bust
- Legendary country music singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78
- Put on the spot over white supremacy, President Trump tells Proud Boys to ‘stand by’
- Study: Moderna coronavirus vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults
- Proud Boys revel in President Trump’s mention of group