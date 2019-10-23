Three arrested in Knoxville apartment drug bust identified by authorities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are learning the identities of three people arrested during a drug bust at a Knoxville apartment complex earlier this week.

Jeffrey Dotson, Cammea Durfield and Frederick Hines were taken into custody around 6 p.m. Monday when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and other agencies served multiple felony warrants at The Everly apartment complex.

It was the result of an undercover operation.

An undercover agent had called Durfield to arrange a heroin deal. She told the source to meet her at the CVS Pharmacy on the 9100 block of Kingston Pike.

All three were present during the sale, and have been charged with selling a Schedule I drug in a drug-free zone.

The three co-defendants are scheduled to appear in Knox County court on Nov. 5.