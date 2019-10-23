Three arrested on drug charges in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday afternoon.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared the details of the arrests Wednesday.

According to BCSO, Michael Koella, Alyssa Ridings and Maria Cutler were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Rockford when officers executed a search warrant at Koella’s home.

During the search, officers found heroin, miscellaneous pills and drug paraphernalia.

All three were charged with selling a Schedule I substance and are being held on bonds.

Their initial court appearances are scheduled for Oct. 30.