Three arrested on meth charges in Bell County, Ky

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – Three Bell County, Kentucky men are waking up behind bars after they were spotted exchanging meth in a parking lot.

Dustin Phipps, Colin Gambrel and Matthew Gibson were seen exchanging a clear bag through the windows of two vehicles parked side-by-side outside the Chenoa Market. Deputies seized the bag and found 22 grams of crystal meth.

An open syringe and several loaded syringes were also found in their possession.

The three men have been charged with drug trafficking and possession and are currently being held in the Bell County Detention Center.