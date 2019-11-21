Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

Three convicted in Zaevion Dobson shooting death appear in court to petition for new trial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Less than a month before the four-year anniversary of the death of a Knoxville teen hero, all three shooters were back in court Thursday to ask for a new trial.

Zaevion Dobson shot to death on December 17, 2015, protecting two of his friends from gunfire. He was 15 at the time.

MORE ONLINE: Knoxville remembers Zaevion Dobson 3 years after heroic shooting death

Dobson became the face of the local anti-gang movement, sparking a citywide conversation and a call to stop the violence.

Three people were eventually charged in his murder: Christopher Bassett, Richard Williams and Kipling Colbert Jr.

MORE ONLINE: 3 found guilty in the murder of Zaevion Dobson

Bassett was convicted of first-degree murder. Williams and Colbert were convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder.

MORE ONLINE: Community leaders hope Zaevion Dobson verdict brings closure, change

Their motion for a retrial has been reset for Friday, December 6. We’ll continue following this story and update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter