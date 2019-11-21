Three convicted in Zaevion Dobson shooting death appear in court to petition for new trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Less than a month before the four-year anniversary of the death of a Knoxville teen hero, all three shooters were back in court Thursday to ask for a new trial.

Zaevion Dobson shot to death on December 17, 2015, protecting two of his friends from gunfire. He was 15 at the time.

Dobson became the face of the local anti-gang movement, sparking a citywide conversation and a call to stop the violence.

Three people were eventually charged in his murder: Christopher Bassett, Richard Williams and Kipling Colbert Jr.

Bassett was convicted of first-degree murder. Williams and Colbert were convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder.

Their motion for a retrial has been reset for Friday, December 6. We’ll continue following this story and update you as we learn more.