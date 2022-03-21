KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating fire that left part of a North Knox County home badly damaged early Monday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Beverly Road just before midnight for the report of a garage fire. When crews arrived they found fire coming from the backside of an attached garage.









Firefighters were able to put the fire out but extensive overhaul was needed to make sure the fire was not spread to the home.

Three people were home at the time of the fire and all got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Knoxville Fire Department arson unit.