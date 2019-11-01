Three guilty pleas in death of Gibbs HS student to be sentenced Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three teens who pled guilty in the death of 15-year-old Gibbs High School student Zach Munday earlier this year are expected in court Friday for sentencing.

We’re been following Zach Munday’s story since back in May when he died suddenly. The three suspects have pleaded guilty in his death after admitting there was a fight and delays in bringing the 15-year-old football player to the hospital.

From left to right: Isaiah Brooks, Chelsea Hopson. Both teens entered guilty pleas in Knox County court on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in connection to the death of Zach Munday. (Photos: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Isaiah Brooks, Chelsea Hopson and Noel Leyva are scheduled to be back in court Friday afternoon for sentencing. In late August, Brooks pled guilty to felony reckless homicide while Hopson entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

In September, Leyva pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Leyva hosted the party at his home. Part of his plea agreement included serving three years and discarding his fake ID.

Noel Leyva, 19, Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Brooks will serve 10 years and Hopson six years, but how those terms will be served will be determined at the sentencing hearing on Friday.

Earlier this week, Munday’s loved ones gathering at The Rock on Tennessee’s campus to paint a special message, reading “fly high” and “justice for Zach”.

They tell us they’ll continue fighting for justice in his death and will work to keep his memory alive.

We’ll have a crew in the courtroom this afternoon. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.