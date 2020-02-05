Three indicted, charged with theft after taking funds from 4-H clay target program in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three leaders of the Monroe County 4-H Scholastic Clay Target Program have been indicted for theft after an almost four-year investigation.

The Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments on Nov. 6 for Mary Ellen Sellin, 60; Timothy Scott Sellin, 58; and Tony Aram Millsaps, 71. Each faces one count of theft over $10,000.

The Sellins turned themselves in on Monday, and Millsaps turned himself in on Tuesday. The three each posted a $15,000 bond and have been released.

Stephen Crump, attorney general for the 10th District, requested the investigation in December 2015.

According to the TBI, the three stole approximately $30,000 from the youth clay target program over several years. Mary Ellen Sellin handled funds for the organization, while Timothy Sellin and Millsaps served as coaches for the program.

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for three people accused of stealing funds from a youth clay target program.

