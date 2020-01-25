Three men face multiple arson charges after string of abandoned house fires in Middle Tennessee

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County Fire Department resulted in the arrest of three men on arson charges.

On Thursday 23rd District Attorney General Ray Couch requested agents join the investigation into a series of abandoned structure fires in Houston County that had occurred since early December.

Shortly after the agents joined the case information led to them to 26-Year-Old Alexander Hernandez of McEwan. 25-year-old Michael Tarvis of Erin, and 19-year-old Andrew Alexander of Bon Aqua as the three people responsible for the structure fire in Dickson County.

On Friday, Hernandez was charged with five counts of Arson and booked into the Houston County Jail. Tarvis was charged with four counts of Arson, and booked into the Houston County Jail. Alexander was charged with five counts of Arson and booked into the Dickson County Jail.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not released bond amounts or mug shots of the three men at this time.

