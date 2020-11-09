Three more COVID-19 deaths in Knox County raise November toll to 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirteen people are now dead from COVID-19 this month, according to the Knox County Health Department.
On Monday, the Health Department reported three more deaths and 165 new COVID-19 cases, that’s a 1.17 percent increase in the total case count. It’s the first time since October 16 that three or more deaths have been reported at once.
There are 75 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, six more than reported Sunday. There are 754 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.
KCHD has reported 119 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 114 of those have happened since July 2.
November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.
- November: 13 (in 9 days)
- October: 21
- September: 26
- August: 19
With 70 new active cases reported Monday, the Knox County active cases count grew to 1,479. The total inactive case count is now 13,466 after 92 new inactive cases were reported on Monday.
Of the 14,310 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 503 of them have resulted in hospitalization.
AS of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.
