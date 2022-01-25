KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Parks & Recreation Department has begun work to install playground equipment at three parks across the city in time for spring.

The City has set aside $530,898 to upgrade the playground equipment and enhance the play experience in East Knoxville, North Knoxville and Fountain City. New playgrounds will be installed at three Knoxville parks– Skyline, Fountain City and Inskip parks.

“We appreciate the patience of families as we switch out the play structures at these parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely. “We think the families who love our parks will really enjoy these state-of-the-art new play structures.

“We scheduled the installations in winter, when the playgrounds are used less, to reduce the impact of the short-term inconvenience. The good news is that one of the playgrounds will be back open in February, with the other two reopening in April.”

At Fountain City Park, removal of the old play structure began on Jan. 24 and the upgraded playground is expected to be ready in early April. The Skyline Park installation is planned for February and is expected to be complete in one month. At Inskip, a concrete pad will be poured over the next few weeks and once the new equipment is installed the playground will reopen near the end of April.

The parks will all remain open, but the playgrounds will be closed with the removal of the old play structures and as the installation work gets underway. To find updates on exact dates as the upgrades continue, visit the City’s Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.