Three of the four Nashville escapee’s now recaptured.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Three of the four teens who made their escape from a Nashville Juvenile Detention facility are now behind bars.

The group made their escape from the facility last Saturday. Nashville Police say 17-year-old Morris Marsh who is accused of murder was re-arrested last night after a car chase with officers.

Two other teens who escaped with him are 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were captured earlier this week.

Investigators are still searching for the fourth escapee, 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers. Caruthers was added to the TBI’s most wanted list this week. He is still considered dangerous and anyone with information on his location is asked to call 9-1-1.