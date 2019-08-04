Three patients remain in critical condition at Del Sol Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday morning, officials with Del Sol Medical Center say that of the 11 patients who were taken to their hospital Saturday afternoon, eight are listed in stable condition and three are listed in critical. One of those patients is expected to be released today.

Seven people were taken to the operating room, Dr. Stephen Flaherty, Medical Director of Trauma at Del Sol told media. He said most patients will likely have to go back for additional surgeries on Sunday and in the coming days.

The hospital says doctors and surgeons from nearby William Beaumont Army Medical Center came in to assist Del Sol staff with the mass casualty event Saturday morning.

Hospital staff says one of the most challenging aspects was that most patients arrived at the hospital without identification and some were unconscious, so it was difficult to contact relatives. Thankfully, he said, all families of patients at Del Sol have since been contacted.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, the Medical Director of Trauma at Del Sol says the hospital staff has conducted active shooter training to prepare for something like this, but it’s nothing like the real thing.

“When this happens for real, and it’s not just an exercise, there’s a lot of feelings and emotions that go into it, and it’s hard to prepare for,” Flaherty said.