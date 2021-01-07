Three pets killed in North Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several people forced out of their homes after an apartment building fire in North Knoxville.

The fire happening just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the Park Apartments on Adair Drive.

Crews responded to the fire in one of the units in a building with eight apartments.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames within 10 minutes, limiting the damage to one unit.

A Knoxville Fire spokesperson said three pets inside that apartment died.

All residents were safely outside when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.