Three Rural Metro firefighters deploy to fight Oregon wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three firefighters with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County have left Tennessee for Oregon to help fight the ongoing wildfires. A report from Tuesday indicates one of the wildfires currently burning in Oregon had grown to a third of the size of Rhode Island.
Rural Metro said Tuesday that on Sunday, three firefighters who are trained in wildland firefighting were deployed to Oregon to assist with efforts to contain and extinguish the wildfires plaguing the Pacific Northwest state. The firefighters will be out on a minimum 2-week deployment and any future deployments will depend on the status of the fires at that time.
According to the July 20 Oregon Wildfire Roundup report from the Associated Press, the list of the major wildfires currently burning in Oregon has grown to seven. The first major wildfire started July 3, while the most recent major wildfire was reported July 15.
The largest wildfire in Oregon currently is the Bootleg Fire, which is at 388,359 acres.
