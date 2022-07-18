MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three potential suspects in a shooting incident that left two people injured on Sunday, July 10, in Maryville.

On June 10, Blount County Police responded to a shooting on Singleton Station Road near Continental Drive around 4 a.m. Police spoke with the victims who said that they were in an altercation with five other people at a Knoxville nightclub on Alcoa Highway.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office posted security footage on Monday, July 18, identifying the suspects of the shooting incident. The police reported that one of the suspects was a Hispanic female in her 20s and some Hispanic males. The males ages were not confirmed.

The victims told police that they left the nightclub in a red Jeep. The same five people followed them in a white truck, a possible four-door Toyota Tacoma, and hit them on Singleton Station Road.

As the vehicles approach the intersection, two people leave the car and fire multiple shots at the victims, according to Blount County Police. Both cars left the scene after the shooting.

A Blount County deputy saw both victims walking on Old Knoxville Highway near Sam Houston School Road while patrolling.

“We will aggressively investigate and pursue charges on this type of violent crime that bleeds into Blount County,” Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. “I have zero tolerance for anything that remotely resembles gang violence. I am asking our citizens to please come forward with any information you may have regarding this incident, or with any other criminal activity of this nature.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or know the identities of the any of the suspects, please contact Blount County’s investigations office during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001.