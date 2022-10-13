Officers respond to a shooting on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street Thursday, Oct. 13. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were taken to a hospital Thursday after a shooting in East Knoxville, according to police.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims which occurred on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street. Three victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital, KPD wrote on social media.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.