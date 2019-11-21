Three teens charged with running from KPD officers, stealing car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teenagers, including two minors, are in custody after police officers recovered a stolen vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Knoxville Police Department officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 2812 E. Magnolia Ave. in reference to the reported stolen vehicle. As officers were exiting the restaurant parking lot, the reported stolen vehicle, a blue Hyundai Sonata, turned into the parking lot.

After initiating their emergency lights, the Sonata fled at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but located it abandoned after several minutes of patrolling the area at the intersection of East Magnolia Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

Officers converged on the area and observed three suspects running. After a short foot pursuit, all three were taken into custody.

Elijah Glass, 19, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, auto burglary, simple possession and evading arrest. A 15-year-old female was charged with motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, evading arrest and driving without a license. A 16-year-old male was charged with evading arrest.

The Sonata was reported stolen after the owner had started it and left it unattended to warm up, a violation of the Knoxville Code of Ordinance.

“That law exists to protect citizens and their property,” the KPD said in a press release. “Motor vehicle thefts are largely crimes of opportunity. Take away that opportunity by shutting off your engine, taking the keys and locking your car every time your vehicle is unattended.”