Three transported to hospital after Powell house fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were transported to a hospital for minor-to-moderate injuries after a house fire in the Powell community early Thursday morning.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in the 7800 block of Dawnview Lane just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Three occupants of the home were transported to the hospital for minor-to-moderate burns and cuts. One pet died in the blaze, according to a department spokesperson.

No fire personnel were injured. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the home and all occupants evacuated. The home sustained major damage before seven engine companies and fire personnel extinguished the fire.