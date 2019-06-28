3-year-old found dead in Morristown van

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown police discovered a three-year-old boy dead in a minivan Thursday after responding to a report of a missing child.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2400 block of Fairview Road around 10 p.m. Thursday to investigate the disappearance of a three-year-old boy who had not been seen since around 4 p.m.

Officers found the child dead in a minivan parked in the driveway. Police say the van appears to have not been driven in some time and the child climbed into the van himself.

The police department as this time is calling it a tragic accident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.