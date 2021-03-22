Three years after Cheyenne Shropshire went missing, her family is still looking for answers

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One Blount County family is still looking for answers after the remains of Cheyenne Shropshire were found a year ago.

Because the case is still under investigation, her family has still not been able to bury her body.

“She was rambunctious and stubborn, but she was such a caring heart,” said Cheyenne’s sister Savannah Shropshire. “She loved everyone.”

Savannah said she’s not giving up hope three years after the disappearance of her sister.

“It’s been a hard, long road, and it’s still not over with. We really want to get justice for her because I know for a fact she would do the same for me. She would probably do more for me,” she said.

Austin Buhl has had to watch his wife Savannah struggle through the heart ache of losing a sister.

“This is not a town where you look and see someone’s murdered here,” he said. “Like that doesn’t happen. So to me, it’s just a shocking feeling.”

Though Cheyenne went missing three years ago, her remains were identified one year ago. Now, her family wants the rest of her case solved and the person responsible for her death caught.

“It’s just so heartbreaking that she’s missed so much of our lives and it’s just like a piece of your heart missing,” explained Savannah.

She tries to share positive memories with her niece and the daughter of Cheyenne who now has to grow up without her mother, “Kazilynn, she was two years old when Cheyenne went missing. She loved her mom.”

Savannah adds, “we try to make sure she knows that her mom was one amazing woman and that she will always be remembered.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call BCSO during normal business hours at 865-273-5001 or call the 24-hour crime hotline at 865-273-5200. You can also leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com, or email jmccarter@bcso.com.