The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Sevier County Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a crash on Wears Valley Road in Sevier County after 2 a.m. Wednesday. THP officials confirmed to WATE they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

Other details of the crash have yet to be released. Wears Valley Road has since reopened.

The crash is under THP investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.