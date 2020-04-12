Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas valley to thank healthcare workers and first responders

News

by: Lucas Wright and Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH THE FLYOVER:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

Be sure to share the pictures or video you get to 8 News Now! Email: pix@8newsnow.com

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

Below is a look at the flight path:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter