Ticha Penicheiro, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee

She’s considered one of the best on the court. Ticha Penicheiro is a WNBA champion who knows what it takes to propel her teammates to the next level.

Born in Portugal, she led Old Dominion to the 1997 NCAA final. Penicheiro’s college athletic career would wrap up nicely with her becoming a 2-time Kodak all-American in 1997 and in 1998. She received the Wade Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best women’s basketball player in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I competition.

The WNBA legend was a point guard for Sacramento’s 2005 championship team. A 4-time WNBA all-star, and 7-time WNBA assist leader, she was named to the 2016 WNBA top 20 players of all time.

“Even when I came to Old Dominion for college the WNBA wasn’t around so it wasn’t a part of my dreams. The WNBA came around in 1997. I played 15 years in the best league in the world so like I said, it’s a little bit surreal so now that I am retired and you use the word legend.. It’s for somebody that did something special for the league so I definitely feel honored and I will take the name,” says Penicheiro.

Penicheiro played 15 seasons in the league with the Sacramento Monarchs, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky.