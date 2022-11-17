KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Taylor Swift concert tickets will not be on sale Friday, according to Ticketmaster.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the ticketing company tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Friday would have been the first-day concert tickets were on sale to the general public.

“Swifties” who received a code to purchase presale tickets waited in an online queue for hours on Nov. 15 but were met with an error page on the Ticketmaster website.

A notice on the Ticketmaster website timestamped 12:47 p.m. Nov. 17 states that “there is now presale inventory remaining from TaylorSwiftTix Presale or Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale.”

It is unknown whether any tickets remain for the 52 shows that Swift has announced so far, or if Ticketmaster will resume sales.

The announcement comes after the Tennessee Attorney General expressed concern about the company’s handling of the concert ticket sales. An investigation is underway to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated, said AG Jonathan Skrmetti on Tuesday.

Swift is set to perform in Nashville on May 5, 6 & 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The tour announcement is on the heels of the release of Swift’s 10th album, “Midnights.” The tour kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.