Tickets go on sale for 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music has announced that tickets have officially gone on sale for the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

According to BCM, weekend passes are available for $90 as part of the Early Bird Ticket Pricing until January 1, 2021.

After January 1, the price of tickets will increase.

BCM says payment plans are available for passes to the festival.

For those whose 2020 tickets were deferred, BCM says 2021 wristband passes will be sent to you in early December through the mail.

