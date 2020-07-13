Tickets on sale for Blake Shelton nationwide drive-in concert

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets going on sale this week for country superstar Blake Shelton’s drive-in concert event.

The special concert will be held on July 25 at more than 300 locations across the country.

East Tennessee venues showing the special event:

  • Parkway Drive-in, Maryville
  • Sparta Drive In, Sparta
  • State-Line Theater, Elizabethton
  • Swingin’ Midway Drive-In, Athens

The concert will be pre-taped and feature Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets go on sale tomorrow through Ticketmaster.

A single vehicle ticket will cost $114.99. Each ticket will admit one car and up to six people.

