Tickets on sale for Blake Shelton nationwide drive-in concert

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets going on sale this week for country superstar Blake Shelton’s drive-in concert event.

The special concert will be held on July 25 at more than 300 locations across the country.

East Tennessee venues showing the special event:

Parkway Drive-in, Maryville

Sparta Drive In, Sparta

State-Line Theater, Elizabethton

Swingin’ Midway Drive-In, Athens

The concert will be pre-taped and feature Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets go on sale tomorrow through Ticketmaster.

A single vehicle ticket will cost $114.99. Each ticket will admit one car and up to six people.