PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A second session with superstar Kanye West has been added to the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge.
PREVIOUS: Kanye West will be part of 2020 Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge
The second service will be held on January 19 at 3 p.m. as part of the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge.
The first session for January 18 sold out shortly after release.
PREVIOUS: ‘It’s really a God story’: Kanye West puts spotlight on Pigeon Forge
A source close to the event telling us a limited number of tickets will go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on strengthtostand.com.
- Tickets on sale Wednesday for second Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ in Pigeon Forge
- Clinton Middle School closed Wednesday after ‘substantial’ water leak
- Knoxville fire crews rescuing residents on top floor after extinguishing Fort Sanders apartment fire
- Tennessee gov defends against ‘misinformation’ on refugees
- 49ers’ offensive assistant Katie Sowers is paving the way for women in the NFL