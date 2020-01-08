Tickets on sale Wednesday for second Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ in Pigeon Forge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A second session with superstar Kanye West has been added to the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge.

PREVIOUS: Kanye West will be part of 2020 Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge

The second service will be held on January 19 at 3 p.m. as part of the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge.

The first session for January 18 sold out shortly after release.

PREVIOUS: ‘It’s really a God story’: Kanye West puts spotlight on Pigeon Forge

A source close to the event telling us a limited number of tickets will go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on strengthtostand.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter