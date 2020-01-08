Tickets on sale Wednesday for second Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A second session with superstar Kanye West has been added to the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge.

The second service will be held on January 19 at 3 p.m. as part of the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge.

The first session for January 18 sold out shortly after release.

A source close to the event telling us a limited number of tickets will go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on strengthtostand.com.