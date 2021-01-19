‘Tiger King’ legal team expects Trump pardon; planning ‘hair, makeup, wardrobe’ and limo for his release

Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he ran in Wynnewood, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(WJW) — The legal team of ‘Tiger King’ star Joseph Maldonado-Passage believes President Donald Trump will issue a pardon for the reality TV star before leaving office, and that they’ll have “hair makeup, wardrobe” and a limo ready for his release.

KOCO News reports that Eric Love, the leader of Maldonado-Passage’s legal team, said he was extremely confident” about getting the pardon Tuesday.

I’m told this is the limousine that will be waiting to pick up Joe Exotic if he receives the pardon tomorrow.



The lead advocate of Team Tiger tells me they’ll be taking him to a secure location. He says Joe doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair his done. @koconews https://t.co/SICtee1AIl pic.twitter.com/AZATiyleig — Perris Jones (@KOCOPerris) January 19, 2021

Love told KOCO News he expected the pardon sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We’ve got hair, makeup, wardrobes. Trust me, anything you can think of we have it, including a doctor and also a mental health expert,” Love told KOCO News.

Love also said there is a limo set up to pick Maldonado-Passage up once he is released.

“Joe’s biggest thing is he can’t wait to get out, as you can imagine, and he doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair is done,” Love told KOCO News. “So, the most important person tomorrow is the hair and makeup and wardrobe.”

Maldonado-Passage, better known by his stage name, Joe Exotic, was sentenced last year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to try to kill Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

Baskin, whose rivalry with Exotic was documented in the Netflix hit “Tiger King,” was granted ownership of Exotic’s former zoo last June.

Exotic has accused Baskin of killing her former husband, Don Lewis. Baskin, never officially a suspect, has maintained her innocence.