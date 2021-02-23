Tiger Woods removed from vehicle with ‘jaws of life’ after rollover crash in California

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle crash in California on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Twitter page, Woods was injured in a rollover crash. The vehicle sustained major damage.

The sheriff’s department says Woods was extricated from the wreck with the jaws of life by LA County firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, according to TMZ.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter