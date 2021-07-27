Tijuana once again on track to be ‘most violent’ city in the world

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana is once again on track to be named the most dangerous city in the world.

With the rate of 138 homicides per 100,000 residents, almost six people are killed every day in Tijuana, according to the Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

The group states that the main reasons behind this violence are human trafficking and drug trades by different gangs.

So far this year in Tijuana, more than 1,160 murders have been recorded, with 141 in the first 25 days of July. The city is on track to end the year with 2,045 murders.

Last year, it had 2000. In 2019, it totaled well over 2200.

In spite of the high numbers, Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla was recently quoted saying “99 percent of the murders are related to drug cartels and the drug trade.”

He went on to say lowering the homicide rate won’t happen overnight.

“You can’t block out the sun with your thumb,” Bonilla said.

He has also said people are safe for the most part in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California, which sits directly south of the border from California.

But a recent poll done by Mexico’s Public Safety Agency showed almost 80 percent of residents don’t feel safe living in Tijuana.

Tijuana is among five cities in Mexico in the top 10 most violent cities according to Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.