KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the week continues the temperature is expected to drop and light snow will impact parts of East Tennessee.

We will be Weather AWARE Friday as a light wintry mix with snow showers is expected for some areas. Friday morning, snow showers may begin over the Plateau. Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said that closer to midday, an increase in the coverage of snow showers with a brief wintry mix is possible for parts of the Valley.

A few snow flurries may linger Saturday morning along the Smokies, but it will be cold and brisk across the region. Wind chill is expected to tumble into the single digits and teens on Friday night.

Cavaliere said that snow totals are expected to be minimal in the Valley with a trace to an inch for parts of the Valley and Southern Valley. Parts of the Plateau, Northern Valley, Southeast Kentucky and the lower elevations of Cocke, Blount, Sevier, Greene and Monroe counties will likely see closer to 1 to 2 inches.

Near Gatlinburg and along the Foothills 2 to 3 inches looks possible. The higher elevations of the Smokies continue to have the best chance for accumulating snow with 3″ to 6″ possible above 4,000 feet.

The timing of this system is not the most conducive for accumulations because it mainly occurs during the middle of the day. This will keep temperatures in the Valley above freezing for the onset of the event. Additionally, pavement temperatures will take time to reach the freezing mark.

Breaks of sunshine return Saturday afternoon but it stays very cold with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. By Sunday, a quick warm-up returns boosting temperatures into the mid-40s. To find out more about the upcoming forecast and get live weather alerts, download our weather app on Apple iTunes or the Google Play store.