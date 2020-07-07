Tip from Tennessee leads Ohio police to discover a body in a barrel

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WATE) – A 9-1-1 tip from Tennessee lead police to a grisly discovery in Ohio.

The caller told dispatch a relative told him that a woman overdosed in a house, prompting police to search for that body.

When Middletown Police got to the house to investigate, 35-year-old William Slaton went out back and tossed a metal drum over the fence. A woman’s body was found inside the drum, badly mutilated.

According to court documents, Slaton told police he woke up and found the victim hanging in the basement after using narcotics. Slaton admitted to being at the house with the deceased female, according to the documents. “He advised after using narcotics that he woke and went into the basement where he found the victim hanging in the basement,” documents state. “Mr. Slaton stated that he then used a sharp object to cut off all of the victim’s fingers. He then used a razor knife to cut off all of the victims tattoos on her body. He put the items in a sealed bowl and hid the fingers and skin in the basement.”

The identity of the woman and the exact cause of death have yet to be released.

Slaton is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and failure to report a crime.

He’s due back in court on Wednesday.