Tips: How to drive safely in the rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With Mother Nature giving East Tennessee a healthy downpour East Tennessee AAA and the Tennessee Department of Transportation want to remind motorists of some driving safety tips.

Mark Nagi, with Tennessee Department of Transportation, tells us, “The big thing is we always say turn around don’t drown if you are worried your car is not going to be able to get through a certain area well then take the extra couple of minutes and find an alternate route.”

Nagi also explained to us what the Department of Transportation is doing to keep roadways dry during these rain-filled days, “What our maintenance crews will do is they will take a look at box culverts, ditches and try to to make sure that they are cleaned out so that we don’t get that flooding that can take place that way,” said Nagi.

We also spoke with Megan Cooper, a spokeswoman for East Tennessee AAA, to learn more about driving safely in the heavy rain.

Her first tip was to give yourself plenty of space between you and all the drivers around you.

“You do this because you need more time to react to things, it will take a lot longer for you car to stop on a wet roadway than it will a dry roadway, so if you see brake lights in front of you go ahead and start to slow down, don’t slam on your brakes because that could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and hydro plain,” Cooper said.

She also added if you do find yourself broken down during a heavy rainstorm, make yourself as visible as possible. She tells us you can do this by turning on your lights and caution lights. Cooper reminds drivers it is always safer to remain in your vehicle as much as possible.

Cooper also tells us that if drivers feel they are in a real emergency situation they can always dial Star T-H-P who will send help to your location.

