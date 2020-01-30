Tips on how you can keep your workspace safe from the flu virus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With multiple schools closing due to illness in East Tennessee, we want to give you some tips on how you can keep safe at the workplace.

We spoke with the Knox County Health Department on Thursday as well as Two Maids and Mop, a local professional cleaning service.

They gave us practices to use while you’re at work to keep from spreading germs.

“The main thing is just clean frequently, disinfect, sanitize, all of your objects and items that you touch, surfaces that you touch frequently, doorknobs, computer keyboards, countertops,” Karen Treece, Clinical Nurse Program manager at the health department, said.

As well as keeping objects clean, Treece tells us:

You should wash your hands frequently.

Stay home from work if you are feeling sick.

If you are at work and the people around are sick, wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth safe.

She also reminds us that it’s not too late to get your flu shot. You can still schedule an appointment with the health department or walk-in.

Morgan Hendrieth with Two Maids And A Mop has some advice on what cleaning supplies you should use.

“We always recommend usually a hospital-grade disinfectant, something that is going to kill common cold, viruses, flu,” Hendrieth said.

For those of you who want to avoid chemicals, there are options.

“Tea Tree Oil is a natural antimicrobial oil that you can use, peppermint oil, lavender, all of those have the same benefits you can just add them to water and spray your surfaces down,” Hendrieth said.

For those of you who want to make sure your home is flu virus-free, Two Maids And A Mop have home cleaning packages to make sure you get through this flu season.

LATEST STORIES;