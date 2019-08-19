Titans add former Vols linebacker, Quart’e Sapp

Tennessee linebacker Quart’e Sapp (14) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced a few roster moves after wrapping up the second weekend of the preseason.

The Titans have agreed to terms with former University of Tennessee linebacker Quart’e Sapp.

Sapp (6’2, 223 lbs.) had taken part in the team’s rookie minicamp back in May but wasn’t signed at the time.

Sapp’s Stats

Played in 27 games for the Volunteers

Recorded 111 stops during his collegiate career.

Played in a combined 17 games and had 104 total tackles and two pass breakups in his last two seasons with the Vols.

Racked up four 10-tackle performances against SEC teams.

Sapp joins another former Vol linebacker on the roster, LaTroy Lewis.

In addition to adding Sapp, the Titans waived/injured linebacker Nigel Harris.