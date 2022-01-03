NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating an altercation at the Germantown Walgreens involving Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree, several people with him, and two employees.

Police got a call about a fight at the store shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Dupree and the people involved left prior to police arriving.

According to police, the dispute started after a male employee began taking video of Dupree with his phone. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand.

Metro Police said they were working to conduct interviews with Dupree and others involved in the incident. No charges have been filed so far.

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for a statement. A representative for the team said they were aware of the situation and were gathering additional information.