Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates with teammates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow, as the organization announced on Saturday that defensive end Jeffery Simmons has tested positive, along with two additional staff members.

This now brings the total number of players to nine, and that doesn’t included offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since September 6th.

#Titans Reserve/COVID-19 list now includes 10 players, including their last two 1st-round draft picks:



DT Jeffery Simmons

T Isaiah Wilson

OLB Kamalei Correa

CB Kristian Fulton

WR Adam Humphries

DL DaQuan Jones

LS Beau Brinkley

WR Cameron Batson*

TE Tommy Hudson*

CB Greg Mabin* — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2020

Simmons has been the brightest spot for the Titans defense in 2020. The 2019 1st round pick is only in year two with the Titans, but is considered to be a leader on the defensive line.

Sunday’s home game against the Steelers was rescheduled for Week Seven as a result of the outbreak inside the organization. The team’s facility has been closed since Tuesday and the continued positive tests make it unclear when the team will be able to reopen it.