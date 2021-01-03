Titans eye AFC South title in Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans can lock up just their third AFC South title and first since 2008 with a win over the Texans in Houston Sunday.

The Titans (10-5) and Indianapolis Colts (10-5) enter the weekend tied for first in the division, but the Titans own the tie-breaker thanks to the Colts week 1 loss in Jacksonville. The Colts finish their season with those same Jaguars in Indianapolis Sunday and another loss to the Jags would hand the division title to the Titans no matter what happens in Houston.

This is the second straight year the Titans have finished their season in Houston playing for their playoff lives. If the Titans lose to the Texans, they will need either a loss by the Colts, Ravens or Dolphins Sunday to make the playoffs.

Everything points to a huge offensive day for the Titans, but just how many points will take to overcome a struggling Titans defense?

The Texans are struggling massively on the defensive side of the ball giving up over 28 points per game this season including at least 27 in their last four games, all losses.

Despite scoring only 14 points in Green Bay last week the Titans are still 5th in yards per game (390) and 3rd in scoring average (30). They also scored 42 points beating the Texans in their first matchup in Nashville this season.

NFL Scoring Leaders

1. Green Bay – 31.6 PPG

2. Kansas City – 30.1 PPG

3. Tennessee – 30.0 PPG

4. New Orleans – 29.9 PPG

22. Houston – 23.1 PPG

The Titans also have several players looking to hit major offensive milestones in this one.

Derrick Henry has already locked up his second straight rushing title, but finds himself only 223 yards shy of 2,000 with 1,977 for the season. There is no question that Henry can have that kind of day against a Texans’ defense giving up 151.7 yards per game, but how long does head coach Mike Vrabel leave him in if the Titans have the game under control?

Titan receivers Corey Davis and AJ Brown also have 1,000-yard seasons in sight. Davis is after the first of his career after the Titans turned down his fifth-year option. He piled up a career high 5-100 yard games on his way to 60 receptions for 945 yards and 5 touchdowns. He needs only 55 yards to hit the milestone while AJ Brown needs 76 to top 1000 for the second straight season. Brown has battled knee and ankle injuries all season but is still sitting on the cusp with 60 receptions for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The good news for both of them is the Texans are almost as bad as defending the pass as they are the run. The Texans are surrendering 260 yards per game thru the air and have given up a whopping 29 TD passes.

It is realistic that all three Titans hit their individual goals for one simple fact, the team will need them to. The Titans defense continues to be extremely inconsistent and was just embarrassed in a 40-14 loss to the Packers last Sunday night. The Titans are not only last in the NFL with 15 sacks, they will easily set the league record for futility in that category.

There are some teams the Titans can get away with a lack of pressure against, it is highly doubtful with Deshaun Watson still in at quarterback the Texans are one of those teams. Despite the Texans miserable season, Watson is having another outstanding year. He is headed to the Pro Bowl once again and he threw for 335 yards and 4 TD’s in the Texans loss earlier this season at Nissan Stadium.

2020 – Deshaun Watson

4,458 Yards Passing

30 TD’s

6 INT’s

112.1 QB Rating

Facing a must win game Watson is an absolute nightmare for one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Tennessee is yielding 271 passing yards a game and has given up an astronomical 33 touchdown passes.

The Titans did get cornerback Adoree Jackson back from a knee injury two weeks ago, but not even his return made a difference in their loss in Green Bay.

The Texans traded away DeAndre Hopkins, waived Kenny Stills, lost Randall Cobb to injury and Will Fuller to a suspension but none of those losses have been enough to slow down Watson. Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Desmond King all have to play better this week and could use some help from the Titans pass rushers who ended a 15 quarter sackless streak last week at Lambeau Field.

To have any kind of chance defensively in this one the Titans must perform better on 1st down and especially against the run than they did a week ago. The Packers pounded the Titans defense for 234 yards on the ground and they only faced 8 third downs the entire game. The Titans third down in the defense is the worst in the league, but it can only improve if they actually force teams to face them!

The wildcard for the Titans is turnovers. Despite their lack of pass rush and despite their poor pass defense numbers they do have 14 interceptions and lead the league in turnover margin at +11 with the Miami Dolphins.

If the Titans win the turnover margin in this game that should be enough for their offense to push this game out of range for the Texans.

It is win and in for the Titans and a loss could be the most painful one in over a decade.