Titans select massive Isaiah Wilson 29th overall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans are banking on bigger being better selecting one of the biggest men in the draft taking 6-6, 350 pound Isaiah Wilson from Georgia 29th overall.

The massive offensive tackle was a two-year starter in Athens and was a Freshman All-America.

He was a 5-star athlete coming out of high school, the #1 rated prospect in New York and the #2 tackle in the country.

The Titans gave Dennis Kelly a 3-year, $17.25-million deal after Jack Conklin left for the Cleveland Browns in free agency so Wilson does not have to come in and start immediately, but it’s clear he will see the field sooner rather than later.



Wilson said he is, “happy to be a part of the family” and he really embraces the Titans culture.

Wilson said what he enjoys most about the game is “breaking another man’s will” and calls himself a “mauler” who beats people up.

Now Wilson gets to block for NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and said “it’s definitely special.”

“I understand that I can improve a lot of ways, I’m just ready to work and be the best player I can be.” Wilson added when asked about his play at Georgia.

General Manager Jon Robinson said, “He’s a big man at 6-6, 350 and almost 36-inch arms. He’s a tough guy to get out of the way of, he’s got excellent power to move the line of scrimmage in the run game and he’s tough to get around in the pass game.”

Just how much the Titans wanted Wilson is evident by the players they passed up to select him. Cornerbacks Jeff Gladney, Jaylon Johnson and Kristian Fulton were all still onthe board, so were linebackers Yetur Gross-Matos and AJ Epenesa.