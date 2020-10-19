Titans’ Taylor Lewan tears ACL, done for season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans exciting overtime win on Sunday didn’t come without a cost.
For the third-straight game, Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan left the game early with an injury, but this time when he hobbled off, it was for the last time in 2020.
Lewan announced Monday on Twitter that he tore his ACL.
Reports from late Sunday indicated that was the fear, but an MRI today confirmed it. Lewan’s season is now over as he begins the rehab process.
When No. 77 went down Sunday, Ty Sambrailo came in relief. The Titans also have rookie first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson who struggled in training camp and is just now getting back to work after spending over a month on the COVID-19 reserve list.
