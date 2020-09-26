Titans Week: Titans gear up for a road battle against the Minnesota Vikings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans (2-0) are ready for their second road game of the season, traveling North to take on the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

WHO’S OUT–

There is good and bad news for the Titans when it comes to their final injury report, released on Friday. Wide Receiver A.J. Brown will be out (knee) for the second straight game and rookie cornerback Chris Jackson is also out (hamstring).

The good news —rookie running back Darrynton Evans did not have a designation on the IR, which means he is expected to make his NFL debut against the Vikings. Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley was also a full participant in practice this past week and told the media that he is ready to play, but is waiting for the coaches to make the final decision.

NICE TO MEET YOU VIC BEASLEY–

Speaking of Beasley, the once mysterious man, spoke to the media on Friday for the first time since arriving in Nashville. Beasley, who signed a $9.5 million contract with Tennessee, fielded questions about his late arrival to camp, saying that there were some “disagreements” between he and the Titans, but it’s now fixed. Beasley made it clear that his new teammates have welcomed him with open arms and he is working towards betting back in the category of elite NFL pass rushers.

TERRIFIC TANNEHILL AND SENSATIONAL SMITH-

Ryan Tannehill will be a big part of Arthur Smith’s offensive game plan on Sunday. The Titans second year quarterback is off to a red hot start in 2020, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Tannehill will try to build on those numbers. With a win over the Vikings, he would become the first quarterback in franchise history to begin a season with three consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

And he should feel comfortable doing that with the offensive weapons surrounding him, especially tight end Jonnu Smith. The Philadelphia native already has three touchdowns in just two games and all three scores have come inside the red zone. His durability and versatility has made him a reliable target and should cause problems for the Vikings defense.

RATTLE KIRK COUSINS-

The Titans defense hasn’t looked its best, but Mike Vrabel’s group will have a chance to change that. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled to start the season, throwing four interceptions and just two touchdowns in two games. If the Titans can set the edge, getting contributions from Beasley, Harold Landry, and Jadeveon Clowney, it could be a long day for Cuz.

NO HOME COOKIN’-

The Vikings most valuable tool on offense is running back Dalvin Cook and while they haven’t turned to him much to start the season, this could be the game he gets loaded up on carries. If that’s the case, the Titans defense will need to be ready, and if they aren’t, the former Florida State Seminole could really get cooking.

FIRST TIME MEETING-

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will meet for the first time on Sunday. Zimmer is 1-0 against the Titans, with the win coming in 2016 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans will meet the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, kick off set for Noon (CT) in Minneapolis, MN.

