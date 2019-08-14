TN death row inmate Stephen West requests execution via electric chair

This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections shows Stephen West. The Tennessee death row inmate is asking Gov. Bill Lee to spare his life, maintaining that he didn’t actually kill a mother or her daughter three decades ago. West’s clemency application says his co-defendant, then-17-year-old Ronnie Martin, stabbed both people to death. His execution is slated for Aug. 15. Martin is serving a life sentence and is eligible for parole in 2030. (Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP)

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Wednesday death row inmate Stephen Michael West has requested execution via electric chair.

West was found guilty of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of Wanda Romines and her daughter Sheila Romines.

Under Tennessee law, offenders whose crimes were committed before January 1, 1999 may select lethal injection or electrocution as the method of execution.

West was moved to death watch Wednesday. During this period, the offender is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where he or she is under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers.

West was originally scheduled to be executed back in 2010 but a stay was issued because of litigation challenging Tennessee’s single-drug lethal injection chemical.