KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there are 1,437 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 190,891 cases.

There are currently 739 people hospitalized, that’s 23 less than yesterday.

There are 22 new deaths bringing that total to 2,374.

There are 1,426 new recoveries, bringing that total to 174,044.