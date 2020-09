KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there were 2,075 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 183,514.

There were 2 new deaths reported from the virus with a total of 2,218 deaths statewide.

There are currently 662 hospitalizations statewide.

There were 862 new recoveries statewide bringing that total to 165,844.

More than 2-million tests have been administered in the state.