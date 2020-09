KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there are 2,104 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of cases stands at 192,995.

Three new deaths were reported, total deaths in the state is now 2,377.

There are 1,099 new recoveries, bringing that total to 175,143.

There are currently 728 hospitalizations, that’s 12 less than yesterday.