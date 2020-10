KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there have been 2,605 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases statewide to 228,744.

There have been 6 new deaths with the total deaths at 2,909.

There are 1,000 people currently hospitalized, that’s 166 less than yesterday.

There are 1,140 new recoveries bringing that total to 204,726 statewide.