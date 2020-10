KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there are 2,646 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total cases to 226,139.

There are 32 new deaths associated with the virus. The death total now stands at 2,903.

There are now 1,166 current hospitalizations, that’s 2 less than yesterday.

There are 1,755 new recoveries today.

There have been close to 3.3 million tests administered.