TN Firefighters get bulletproof vests

The growing threat of mass shootings means new gear for firefighters.

A fire rescue department in Middle Tennessee has received new bulletproof gear to protect firefighters from potentially dangerous situations, while also speeding up response times.

The protective vests and helmets are a “first” for the department and we’re told they represent a new reality for many.

The vest has a metal plate on the front and back along with a pouch for medical equipment.

The gear was purchased with grants, costing around $60,000.

